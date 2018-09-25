Council boss gets complaints over conduct of board members

Trouble within the Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board led to behind-closed-doors’ sessions to resolve problems.

Western News last week revealed that board members clashed over its chairman Mike Mora making a deputation to the city council on behalf of the board. Now further investigations by the newspaper have shown previous clashes between board members reached all the way to the top of the city council.

City council chief executive Karleen Edwards received complaints about the conduct of board members last year.

Dr Edwards told Western News the complaints were dealt with informally. She refused to comment on the nature of the complaints for “privacy reasons”.

Mr Mora said the complaints were now “history”.

“[Complaints were] from individual board members, I understand [they] have been to Karleen.”

The board’s deputy chairwoman Helen Broughton said she was only aware of one complaint, but that dated to about 18 months ago, prior to the Denton Park mega centre debate.

She declined to make further comment.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel and Dr Edwards met with the board behind closed doors in September last year. “This centred on the challenges they faced, in particular, surrounding the Denton Park decision-making process, and their relationships and joint decision-making,” Dr Edwards said.

Ms Dalziel said she was present at the meeting in support of the chief executive. Mr Mora agreed that there was tension at times surrounding the Denton Park decision.

Mr Mora said the meeting was “just a chat” on improving how the board operates.

But the unanimous vote to not build a community mega facility at Denton Park this year indicated the board had resolved their differences, Mr Mora said.

“[The meeting] was to improve our communications with each other,” he said.

The following month, in October last year, the board requested an independent facilitator to settle their differences.

“Several sessions were facilitated in which members spoke as a group and were also offered the opportunity to meet with the facilitator on their own if required.

“Staff were not present at these sessions and no reporting to any member of the council staff occurred,” Dr Edwards said.

Mr Mora said the conflict resolution meeting was confidential and board members signed a confidentiality agreement.

“I’m not prepared to talk about it,” he said.

But Mr Mora hit out at an anonymous board member who revealed the conflict resolution meeting took place to Western News. “I think that person should have a very close look at themselves in relation to the code of conduct.

“I’m not going to say if anybody that is democratically elected should be gone, but people who signed a confidentiality agreement and then talk about what happened should see if they are a fit and proper person to continue in the role as an elected member.”