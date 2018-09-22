Coffins mourn ‘creative city’

MYSTERIOUS: Small coffins have been anonymously given to influential bodies and people around the city.

Miniature coffins mourning the loss of creativity have been anonymously sent to organisations and people around the city.

The small, wooden coffins have a plaque on the front that reads: “In loving memory, Creative City 2010-2018, What might have been.”

A spokeswoman said the city council and the Christchurch Art Gallery received coffins anonymously.

But she said the council was not investigating the matter any further.

SCAPE Public Art also received a coffin. Executive director Deborah McCormick said she thought it was a “witty form of satire” on the city council’s decision to scrap the public art fund in its Long Term Plan.

She said she had heard a number of coffins had been sent out.

“The organisers have gone to quite some effort to pull off a rather well thought-out dig if you’ll excuse the pun.”

Another had been sent to former Mayor Garry Moore’s son Johnny, who he co-owns Smash Palace with.

Each coffin was sent from a different address, including at least one from SCAPE Public Art and one from Smash Palace’s address.

“I think it’s very, very clever and they’re extremely well made. I wouldn’t have scrapped it. I even offered in my Tuesday Club write up to undertake to find $10 million in savings from the council’s operating costs and my fee would be restoring the fund,” Mr Moore said.

