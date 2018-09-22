Coffins mourn ‘creative city’

Miniature coffins mourning the loss of creativity have been anonymously sent to organisations and people around the city.

The small, wooden coffins have a plaque on the front that reads: “In loving memory, Creative City 2010-2018, What might have been.”

A spokeswoman said the city council and the Christchurch Art Gallery received coffins anonymously.

But she said the council was not investigating the matter any further.

SCAPE Public Art also received a coffin. Executive director Deborah McCormick said she thought it was a “witty form of satire” on the city council’s decision to scrap the public art fund in its Long Term Plan.

She said she had heard a number of coffins had been sent out.

“The organisers have gone to quite some effort to pull off a rather well thought-out dig if you’ll excuse the pun.”

Another had been sent to former Mayor Garry Moore’s son Johnny, who he co-owns Smash Palace with.

Each coffin was sent from a different address, including at least one from SCAPE Public Art and one from Smash Palace’s address.

“I think it’s very, very clever and they’re extremely well made. I wouldn’t have scrapped it. I even offered in my Tuesday Club write up to undertake to find $10 million in savings from the council’s operating costs and my fee would be restoring the fund,” Mr Moore said.

