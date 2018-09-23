City mapped for driverless cars

Christchurch streets are being recorded as part of a mapping system to be used in self-driving cars.

Location and data company HERE Technologies has a car driving the city’s streets this week after heading north from Dunedin.

The focus is to capture the changes in roading infrastructure following the February 22, 2011, earthquake and the Kaikoura earthquake on November 14, 2016.

HERE product manager Nick Preston said while the data is traditionally for updating GPS systems, this information would be used in self-driving vehicles.

Collecting data that will have the lives of a car’s passengers in its hands is no small operation.

“When these vehicles are driving around, they’re collecting two terabytes of data a week. It drove every street in Christchurch over a month, which is about eight terabytes.”