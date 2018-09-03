ChristchurchNZ’s new senior leaders

The city’s tourism, events and economic development agency has finalised its senior leadership team.

ChristchurchNZ is the result of a merger last July between the city council’s events team, Christchurch and Canterbury Tourism and Canterbury Development Corporation.

Former The Press editor-in-chief Joanna Norris was named the chief executive in September. Since that time she has been involved in appointing the new leadership team.

Ms Norris is paid an annual salary of $325,000.

She refused to disclose the salaries of the six managers yesterday. All she would say was that they averaged $187,500 each.

“We weighed your request against the need to maintain the privacy of individuals and have provided an average salary for members of the SLT.”

The new leaders are former Spark general manager customer and marketing Richard Sandford as the general manager of innovation and business growth

He previously held roles in media sales at TVNZ and a range of roles at Nokia in the United Kingdom and Asia.

Kathmandu marketing manager Tim Loftus was appointed general manager of marketing, brand, and communications.

Auckland Tourism’s Loren Heaphy has been named general manager of destination and attraction

Former The Press media sales director Boyd Warren is the revenue and commercial partnerships manager.

CDC’s Anna Elphick is the general manager of strategy, policy, and insights and also formerly of CDC Robyn Andrews now general manager of corporate services.

Ms Andrews is also the chief financial officer and company secretary for the ChristchurchNZ Holdings Group and represents ChristchurchNZ on the boards of New Zealand Food Innovation (South Island) and Canterbury Regional Business Partners.

Ms Norris said yesterday the cost of recruiting the team was $75,000 after initially declining to release the cost when asked by The Star.

“We used Christchurch-based firm Brannigans for this work. Brannigans specialise in leadership appointments . . . Whilst this figure would normally be commercially sensitive, we have consulted with Brannigans and are releasing this information with their support,” she said.

The new leadership team is part of a reshuffle, which was announced in February. Ms Norris said the leadership team was assessing if any further changes to staffing were necessary.

“We are currently evaluating all activity . . . Once we have completed this, we will assess whether we have all the right roles and resource in place.”