Centennial Chapel nominated for national architecture award

The Centennial Chapel at St Andrew’s College definitely has the “wow factor.”

The chapel is one of the 48 short-listed buildings for this year’s New Zealand Architecture Awards, placing in the public architecture category.

St Andrew’s College general manager David Evans said it

was an honour to have the chapel recognised on a national scale.

“It really is a stunning building in internal and external design and in the services it provides. It really does have the wow factor.”

The new chapel opened in October 2016 after the old one was demolished due to earthquake damage.

Rector Christine Leighton

said the school was “grateful” to have such a special gathering place.

“This sacred space has quickly become an important, respected, and celebrated part of St Andrew’s life for students, families, staff, and old collegians.”

Architectus architect Patrick Clifford, who helped design the chapel, said the chapel was the “spiritual heart of the college.”

He said the chapel was modern with “elements of the past.”

“Retaining a memory of the original chapel as well as the memorial aspect of honouring the old collegians is an important part of the concept for the new chapel.”

And he said the finalist nomination was all the more special as the chapel was a post-quake building.

“The buildings that have been designed as part of the Canterbury re-build aspire to be of a high quality – worthy of being considered for awards.”

“We realise that this is even more difficult for post-quake buildings to achieve, considering time pressures and financial constraints of the re-build.”

The winners of each category of the New Zealand Architecture Awards will be announced at a ceremony in Wellington on November 9.