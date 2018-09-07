Canterbury under-19 team named

Canterbury’s rugby stars of the future head to Taupo this weekend to compete in the Jock Hobbs Memorial National under-19 Tournament.

Head coach Grant Keenan has named his 25-man squad for the tournament, which will see Canterbury take on Auckland first up on Sunday.

Canterbury finished as top qualifier in the southern region tournament, following wins in recent weeks over Otago, Southland and Tasman. They will compete in the top eight premiership division for the Graham Mourie Cup.

The last time Canterbury lifted the cup was in 2015, when they defeated Waikato 41-35.

“It was a tough decision to narrow down the squad to 25 names, but this is an exceptional group of young players who we know will wear the red and black jersey with a lot of pride in Taupo.”

“The under-19 is a challenging tournament with New Zealand’s future rugby stars on show, but this group are really embracing that challenge and we look forward to seeing what we can achieve together on the national stage this year,” Keenan said.

The tournament wraps up on September 15, after matches at Owen Delany Park in Taupo.

Canterbury under-19 squad: Josh Bokser, Finlay Brewis, Fergus Burke, Luke Donaldson, Thomas Edwards, Nick Frost, Connor Garden-Bachop, Mitchell Gibson, Sam Gilbert, Connor Gordon, Cullen Grace, Alex Harford, Finlay Joyce, Perry Karati, Coel Kerr, Shilo Klein ,Matthew Letoga, Reon Lowery, Dallas McLeod, Conor McManus, Burns Mills, Fletcher Morgan, Fletcher Newell, Rico Syme, Boris van Bruchem.