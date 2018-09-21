Canterbury Country their own worst enemy

Canterbury Country were their own worst enemies in a 33-29 loss to Otago Country in Rangiora on Saturday.

Canterbury Country coach Nigel Smith said poor passing and an inability to look after the ball for long enough meant the Farmers Cup went south for the summer.

“We didn’t make the most of our good start,” Smith said. “We were our own worst enemy and I left feeling we lost the game more than they won it.”

“We let six or seven opportunities go begging and that kept them in the game.”

Smith said despite the attacking for much of the first half, his team was only level 12-12 at halftime.

“The dropped ball and the passing issues we had cost us,” he said.

A change at halftime saw Glenmark replacement halfback Jordy Gray score a crucial try and the hosts had the advantage yet again. More errors would follow and Otago Country pounced.

“Their tries came against the run of play and that was frustrating.”

Smith said both the scrum and line out worked well and provided a decent platform for winning rugby.

He praised centre Rob Samson who had made the shift into the midfield from fullback.

“He had good footwork and soft hands,” he said. “When he tried to bust through the defensive line he had a lot of success.”

Tight head prop Patrick Clegg was another who impressed with his work-rate at scrum time and around the park.

“He’s had a big season for us,” Smith said.

“He’s done his scrummaging work really well but it’s been his ball carrying which has been a big improvement in his game.”

Canterbury Country will finish their representative season with a game against Canterbury Maori at Linfield Park on Saturday.

The kick-off time is yet to be confirmed.