Businesses supportive of playground closure over school holidays

Businesses have supported a decision to close the New Brighton Beachside Playground over the first week of the school holidays.

Development Christchurch Ltd has decided to close the playground over part of the school holidays to allow for upgrades to get under way.

Work began last week and it will remain closed until October 5 while upgrades are undertaken.

DCL said doing the work now would have less impact than if it was carried out over summer when the park would be busier.

“We do appreciate that the work runs over the start of the school holidays and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause,” a spokesman said.

While some concerns have been raised over the timing of the closure, businesses have been supportive of the decision.

New Brighton Business and Landowners Association manager Paul Lonsdale agreed.

“While it is a little bit inconvenient for part of the school holidays, it is best to get it out of the way,” he said.

Bin Inn New Brighton owner Nikki Griffin said while the school holidays are not ideal, the work is never going to be convenient over the warmer months.

“It would be a positive if they kept to the schedule and got it open in the second week, it would be even nicer if they got it open earlier,” she said.

Paper Plus New Brighton owner Blair Hughes said it is “the best of the worse case.”

“My only concern is I think sometimes they rush things. Last year they opened it, I think they should have waited and done it completely and utterly right the first time,” he said.

The $100,000 revamp includes the installation of two new mini­-trampolines, spinning toys, seating, wind protection and a sand art design. The playground’s sandpit, planting and screening will also be improved. The work is part of the original playground’s budget.

•HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you think the New Brighton Beachside Playground should have been closed over the school holidays? Email your views to georgia.oconnor@starmedia.kiw