Businesses could have car parking spaces saved

Papanui businesses could have their on-street parking spared as plans for the Main North Rd bus priority project are finalised.

The Papanui-Innes Community Board approved the plans at a meeting on Friday, with an amendment that would save a stretch between Harewood Rd and Winston Ave from being converted into a bus lane.

Super Liquor owner Carolyn Moffat said that while she was glad the amendment had been approved by the board, she was worried the city council would “veto it.”

“If they put a bus lane in, it would have to be a 24-hour bus lane because the road is quite narrow and can’t accommodate both the lane and parking. So it’s a 24-hour bus lane, or nothing at all, there’s not room for both,” she said.

“The car parks outside our shop get used a lot at night, so having a bus lane there when it wouldn’t even required at night would really affect us.”

She said she hoped the city council would consider the proposal “from the perspective of businesses.”

“They make these changes to benefit people commuting through Papanui, shuffling them through to North Canterbury, but they should prioritise people who live and work here.”

The Crystal People owner Glen Tregurtha said the amendment was “fantastic”, as he had made deputations on the issue multiple times to try and save the parking spaces across the road from his business.

“I came at this from an interesting angle as I am a cyclist and bus-user, but I’m also a business owner. Often I find business owners get typecast as over-valuing their on-street parking, and you just have to step back and look at it rationally.”

He said he hoped Papanui would be seen as a destination, and not just because of Northlands Shopping Centre.

“We’re really trying to push Papanui as a key activity centre, a destination. It’s not just about the mall, we want to push what’s happening in our village,” he said.

“Christchurch just has so much potential now, we’re getting so many things right . . . I just feel like sometimes these teams let down the smaller centres, and too much focus is put on the central city.’’

Rose and Thistle Bar general manager Sonya Gibson said losing those parking spaces would have an effect on “most of the businesses” in the area.

“I think for any of the businesses in the area, as far as viability for people to actually stop, parking is paramount. You can’t just go over and park at the mall.”

Board chairwoman Ali Jones said the amendment was a “good compromise.”

“From a board perspective what was important was that we stayed primarily true to what the bus lane was trying to approve, but also recognise that there were businesses and others that needed to be considered,” she said.

“I said in the meeting, I knew we weren’t going to make everyone happy, but we were trying to make as many happy as we could.”

She said that kerbing and paving upgrades at the Harewood Rd, Winston Ave intersection would still be included in the proposal.

The proposal will be presented to the city council at an upcoming meeting.