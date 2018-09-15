Bush Inn revamp starts soon

Development at Bush Inn is about to get underway.

Following much planning, the centre is about to undergo what is essentially a complete transformation, Andy Bell development manager for Bush Inn Centre owner Ganson Group said.

“The lack of trucks on site to date has raised the question of what and when things are happening,” Mr Bell said.

“However, like most things these days confidentiality and timing are everything and its all in the planning.”

Countdown will replaced by The Provedore – an international style, open plan food market.

It will open in March after the refurbishment of the former supermarket space, set to start later this month.

New operators include an Asian supermarket, a specialist fruit and vege shop, a specialty butcher, seafood specialist, gelato bars, a halal butchery and more.

“We promised to deliver an entirely new and real offering to compete with bog standard supermarkets and here it comes now,” Mr Bell said.

Briscoes will also open next year.

While the former Liquor King premises will be demolished later this

month to start that process, following several construction delays.

Smiths City also vacated its site earlier in the year to allow for further development of the centre.

Mr Bell said that a “very modern and family-oriented retail and entertainment offering like nothing else in Christchurch” will soon be announced there.