Burnside third at national champs

Burnside High School continues to show why they are so consistent on the New Zealand golf scene.

The team of Juliana Hung, brothers Hiroki and Hayato Miya, and Amy Weng finished third at the national secondary school championships at the Palmerston North Golf Club.

Burnside won the tournament in 2016. They looked on track to do it again this month after the first round when they were tied for the lead with Waikato’s St Peter’s College.

However, they would have to settle for third after McLeans College golfer Jimmy Zheng from Auckland shot a course record 12 under 60 to power his school to the title.

Hung was the most consistent of the Burnside players shooting a combined one over par for the two rounds. Hung and the Miya brothers were part of the championship winning team in 2016.

Teacher in charge of golf Tracy Taylor said with the Miya brothers and Hung playing at Russley, it helped the team to gel together faster.

“We’ve had some great depth here over the past five years or so, and this year has been no exception,” she said. “They’re all very competitive but when another player shoots 12 under and gets a course record, there’s not much you can do.

“Our principal went to watch the team and he was amazed at the round of golf (Zheng) was able to produce.

“We had Amelia Garvey who finished (at Burnside High) last year and is now on a scholarship over in the United States, and I’m confident that will continue into the future.”