Burnside and Villa impress at Big Sing finale

Burnside High School and Villa Maria College shone at the Big Sing National finale in Wellington.

Burnside’s two choirs, Bel Canto and Senior Chorale were awarded gold medals in the finale held on September 3.

Bel Canto also won the Tour Time Trophy, for best classical performance, from medieval to present day.

Villa Maria’s Con Brio choir was awarded a silver medal in the finale. Choir director Naomi Hnat said she was proud of her students’ achievements.

“It was a real privilege to compete in the national finale. It is a dream for so many choirs, and we felt very fortunate to be able to take part.”

Mrs Hnat said the girls were nervous and excited to perform on stage.

“But as a choir, we always make sure that we do not focus on awards or scores.

“We’d rather [focus on] how much we can grow from an experience and how much we can move an audience through a performance,” she said.

Con Brio singer Ella Berry, 17, said the finale was an “awesome” event.

“Every member gave everything they had and put their heart and soul into communicating the essence of each piece.

“We all really wanted to make Naomi proud and perform to the best of our ability, and our hard work during rehearsals paid off for this,” Ella said.