Bridge unveiled in honour of Lincoln personality

A bridge in Liffey Springs has been dedicated to late Lincoln University lecturer and community man Alistair Campbell.

A celebration was held on Sunday by the Christchurch Little River Rail Trust and Lincoln community committee to dedicate the bridge to Dr Campbell and to open the last section of the track.

The trail runs from Prebbleton through to Little River.

Dr Campbell was a lecturer of chemistry at Lincoln University, a member of the rail trust and involved in committee groups.

Lincoln community committee member Ralph Scott opened the celebration and explained how the committee came to be involved in the last section of the trail.

The new section of the trail starts at the Liffey Springs bridge which crosses the stream arising from the springs and links to the section of the rail trail past the wetlands area to Moirs Lane.

Following Dr Campbell’s death in October 2015, the committee wanted permanent acknowledgment of his service to Lincoln and to the rail trail project.

It also wanted to see the completion of the trail out of Lincoln and used some of its discretionary funds to help support the project.

The district council was also involved in the project by installing the new bridge.

Craig Mason, a former member of the rail trust and past Lincoln University student of Dr Campbell’s, discussed the early history of the Christchurch Little River Rail Trust and his long association with Dr Campbell.

A plaque in honour of Dr Campbell on the bridge was unveiled by his wife Pat Campbell.

Acting mayor Malcolm Lyall spoke about the district council’s involvement during the celebration.

Cr Lyall and Mr Mason cut the ribbon opening the bridge.

Cr Lyall said the opening of the bridge was a great way to mark Dr Campbell’s significant involvement in the community throughout his life.

From the bridge, the rest of the trail can be picked up on Ellesmere Rd.