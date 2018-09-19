Boy racers frustrate Fendalton Rd residents

Fendalton has been targeted by late-night boy racers.

Police believe an incident on Fendalton Rd on September 8 was a one-off, but will closely monitor the area.

Canterbury road policing manager Inspector Ash Tabb said that while Fendalton Rd was not usually a hot-spot for boy racers, it was a closely-watched issue in the city.

“Canterbury police have a dedicated team which liaises with the car enthusiasts group, and uses education and enforcement intervention to change behaviour,” he said.

“Where there are breaches of the law – such as illegally noisy vehicles, excessive speed, and other types of dangerous behaviour – all police officers will take action against offenders.”

Cheryl and Tony, who didn’t want their last name published, live on Fendalton Rd and were regularly kept awake on weekend nights due to the noise of boy racers on the nearby central city avenues, including Harper Ave.

But Cheryl said a group was racing up and down Fendalton Rd on the Saturday night until about 4am.

“They were using Fendalton Rd as a racetrack . . . the noise was deafening,” she said.

“Saturday night, I was just about to go out and . . . I don’t know what I’d do. Lucky I didn’t have a gun.”

“We don’t have children, but the people next door have got a baby, and on the other side they have little toddlers. When my grandchildren come and stay the night, it’s really hard to get them to sleep,” she said.

Cheryl said the couple felt they had no rights, in spite of paying an “exorbitant” amount in rates.

“It’s just a hideous amount in rates, and there’s a whole lot of restrictions around here . . . but then you don’t have any rights when it comes to crazy people on Fendalton Rd.”

Cheryl wrote a letter to city councillor Jamie Gough in a bid to find a solution to the issue.

She said she understood there were no bylaws in place to prevent boy racer activities, but something needed to be done.

Cr Gough said boy racing hadn’t been as “prevalent” in Fendalton as other areas of the city, but it could become an issue if it wasn’t monitored.

“The nature of this though is that it is literally a mobile problem and the hot-spots change, so we’ll need to watch it closely to determine the best course of action,” he said.

“I think we all hope that this is just a one-off, but we still shouldn’t assume anything or be complacent about it.”