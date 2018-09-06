Bates struggles against conditions at Pan-Pacific champs

Hannah Bates has moved her focus to the New Zealand Short Course Championships in October after a challenging four days at the Pan-Pacific championships in Fiji.

The open-air competition pool at the Damodar Aquatic Centre was home to 201 athletes from 11 nations who came to compete, across four days of tough international competition.

New Zealand fielded a strong team of 18 swimmers, including Lincoln’s Bates.

The 18-year-old battled all kind of conditions over the four days from searing heat and high humidity in the first couple of sessions, to lots of wind and torrential rain in the last couple of days.

Bates finished 17th in her opening event, the 200m butterfly which was an improvement on her 20th ranking coming into the event,

She was then part of the New Zealand mixed relay team which finished fifth behind America, Canada, Japan and Australia.

Day two saw Bates battle a blustery wind to finish 16th in the 400m individual medley.

Day three saw her compete in her favoured 100m butterfly event but strong head-winds saw her unable to swim the times she would have liked as she finished 14th overall.

Bates completed her campaign by finishing 14th in the 200m individual medley before competing in the 4x100m girls medley relay where the Kiwis finished fifth.

St Andrew’s College swimmer Quinton Hurley earned a personal best in the 400m freestyle to secure a spot in the B final.