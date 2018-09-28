Aussie champ in Savvy Coup’s sights

Can Riccarton glamour mare Savvy Coup beat Australian record-breaker Winx?

The answer from trainer Michael Pitman is a resounding no. However, he says even running second to Winx would be a dream.

At the weekend Savvy Coup closed late to finish runner-up

to Melody Belle in the 1600m Group One Windsor Park Plate at Hastings. The run has left the mare looking in prime shape ahead of the 2040m Livamol Classic on October 6.

“She went as good as she possibly could have gone really – there’s no disgrace running second to probably the best sprinting miler in the country,” said Pitman.

If Savvy Coup can win the Livamol then Pitman plans to send her to Melbourne to run in the Cox Plate on October 27. She is currently at long odds ($101), in Australia compared to favourite Winx at $1.30.

However, any kind of strong result would be worth the trip. Under a new prize money structure totalling AUS$5 million, the winner of the Cox Plate will receive $3 million. Prize money will now extend down to 10th place.

The Cox Plate could also prove a launching pad for races in November Pitman has highlighted on the calendar.

“If we do go (to Melbourne) she would need to have a 2000m race and the ideal day would be Cox Plate day because it’s three weeks after Hastings,” said Pitman.

He sees Savvy Coup as being a realistic chance on November 10 at Flemington in either the AUS$2 million Emirates Stakes or the AUS$300,000 group two Matriarch Stakes – both run over 2000m. “I’m not thinking for one minute we can beat Winx but if we go for the Matriarch it’s the perfect lead-in race or we can up the ante and go for the Emirates. There’s a massive difference, but it all depends on how she goes,” said Pitman.