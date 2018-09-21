As is, where is: Beached boat for sale

If you want a yacht, there is one sitting on New Brighton beach. And it could be yours for not much more than a $1.

The 12.5m cutter rig beached last Wednesday and has been sitting near the pier since.

Owner Sean Grant, listed the vessel on Facebook Marketplace yesterday, saying: ‘Beached as Bro – as is where is.’

Mr Grant declined to talk to The Star yesterday about how the yacht became beached.

But well-known New Brighton identity Kerry McCammon, said Mr Grant, who had been en route from Wellington, told him he thought he would run out of diesel before he got to Lyttelton.

Mr McCammon said Mr Grant had arranged for a friend to go to the pier with fuel.

However, when Mr Grant got to New Brighton Beach his friend wasn’t at the pier.

The matter was complicated further when Mr Grant’s cell phone would not work so he couldn’t call the friend.

Mr Grant then tried to put the anchor down, but this failed. Mr McCammon said Mr Grant then jumped overboard and swam to shore and the vessel beached.

Mr Grant was treated at Christchurch Hospital for hypothermia.

On Facebook, Mr Grant said anyone wanting to purchase the yacht needed to have a “realistic and functional plan” prepared for its removal.

“If you are not serious or don’t have a plan please don’t waste my time, as time is of the essence. I would recommend that your plan involves putting it on a low-loader and transporting it to a hard stand to assess and repair.”

“I just need to pass it on because I’m out of energy and funds and it’s making me lose my marbles. I want nothing more than to know it hasn’t been crunched up and sent to the dump,” he said.

Environment Canterbury harbour master Ian Fox said the removal of the yacht and associated cost is the responsibility of the owner.

ECan plans to meet with the owner, whoever it may be, again early next week.