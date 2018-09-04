Artwork inspired by Lyttelton Museum collection

Eleven artists will feature in an exhibition of miniature art works inspired by items from the Lyttelton Museum collection.

Ka Awatea, The Time of Awakening opens on September 25 in a miniature pop-up gallery installed at the new museum site on London St.

It is the first of three exhibitions at the site between September and December, designed to activate links between past and present.

The artists in the first show will include some familiar names, such as sculptors Llew Summers, Tim Wraight and Andrew Lyons, along with Piri Cowie, Robyn Webster and Rachel Thornton.

Some of the works will be for sale.

Curators Sarah Amazinnia and Holly Cunningham said the lineup of contemporary artists was fantastic.

“The artwork proposals have unearthed some interesting collection items – everything from cigarette tins, moa bones, jewellery boxes and ship figureheads,” said Ms Cunningham.

She said it would be exciting to see the installation evolve on the London St site between now and the opening next month.

Last year, the city council agreed to gift land at 33-35 London St to the Lyttelton Historical Museum Society.

Architects Warren and Mahoney are currently working on preliminary designs for the multi-story building, which should be completed in mid-October.

“We will then get it fully-costed before moving into fundraising mode,” said society development committee chairman Peter Rough.

The society, a registered charity, currently has $600,000 for the museum rebuild but needs to raise about $5.4 million more to construct the building and help with operational costs.

The new museum is expected to open in 2020.