All Black dream for young German loose forward

What are the chances of ever seeing a German play for the Crusaders…. They might not be as low as you’d think, especially if you’ve had the chance to see 17-year-old Nelson College loose forward Anton Segner in action.

This year’s UC Championship MVP award winner only arrived in New Zealand last year as an exchange student from Germany. However, the planned six month stay was prolonged after he cracked the school’s first XV as a year 11. Now Segner is looking destined for big things after being named to start at flanker today for New Zealand Schools’ match against Tonga Schools in Brisbane.

When Segner was nine-years-old growing up in his home town Frankfurt his idol was Cristiano Ronaldo. He had never even heard of rugby or his soon to be new idol Richie McCaw, but that all changed very quickly due to a friend from his English-speaking school.

“I had quite a lot of English friends. One day I went to their house and they said shall we have a game of rugby in the backyard. I said ‘rugby?’ and then they told me I wouldn’t be too bad at it,” said Segner.

“We played and I found it quite fun. A friend of mine took me to the local rugby club and I’ve loved the sport ever since.”

Segner made an immediate impact with the SC 1880 Frankfurt rugby club under-12 team and played for the German under-16 national team. Now he’s about to pull on a black jersey.

At the weekend Segner attended the New Zealand Schools development camp where he did enough to catch the eye of the NZ Schools coach Brad Mooar and earn a spot in the 26 man squad selected to travel to Brisbane for three matches.

“Looking at him you just think that he’s another Kiwi kid who’s been given a rugby ball when he was born,” said Mooar.

“You can often tell with people from another country who haven’t thrown a rugby ball around as a five-year-old with a siblings or cousins – it doesn’t look as natural. For him everything flows. He can offload as well as anybody, he’s a big physical specimen and runs great lines.”

It may not be long before Segner and Mooar – who is also the Crusader’s assistant coach – develop a stronger relationship.

Segner – who will return to Nelson College next year for his final year of secondary school – will be part of the Crusaders’ academy in Nelson where he will train four times a week. He has developed the build of a loose forward, standing at 192cm and 104kg.

If his progression in rugby continues at the rate it currently is the move to New Zealand could become a permanent one. Segner – who admits he misses mum and dad in Germany – says they’re fully on board with his dream to play Super Rugby and for the All Blacks.

In 2015 Segner and his family travelled to the UK to watch the All Blacks play Argentina at the Rugby World Cup. This weekend his parents will fly into Brisbane to watch him represent New Zealand.

Following today’s match against Tonga Schools the New Zealand Schools team will play Australian schools Barbarians on Monday and Australian Schools next Saturday.

Segner is joined in the New Zealand Schools team by Christchurch students Louie Chapman (CBHS), Sam Darry (Christ’s), Patrick Thacker (Christ’s) and George Prain (Rangiora). Meanwhile Arthur Allen (Christ’s), Zach Gallagher (Christ’s) and Tahu Kaa (CBHS) have been selected in the New Zealand Schools’ Barbarians squad.