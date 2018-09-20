$500k spent on red zone consultation

Nearly $500,000 was spent on consultation on the future of the red zone, it can be revealed.

Just over 2000 people ended up giving detailed formal feedback on what they wanted the land used for.

In comparison, the city council spent less than $3000 on its consultation for the $10 million Christ Church Cathedral grant on three public notices and 1063 submissions were received.

The Red Zone Futures exhibition cost $485,910, Regenerate Christchurch chief executive Ivan Iafeta said.

“There are always costs involved with public engagement but, given the scale and long-term significance of our work, we believe this investment is important to ensure our work is informed by the views and aspirations of the community,” Mr Iafeta said.

He said the five-week exhibition and engagement was one of the “most significant” public engagements since the earthquakes.

Mr Iafeta said the money was spent on interactive displays, the design and printing of the panels, lease and fit-out of the exhibition space in Cashel St, an online version of the exhibition, the travelling exhibition, printing and advertising, project management, and ambassadors.

The exhibition ran from May 26 until June 30 before feedback was analysed by global information and measurement company Nielsen.

It was visited by 8100 people, as well as 9800 face-to-face interactions and 10,000 visits to the website.

A total of 3700 people completed the surveys and 2118 of those were detailed feedback, which was analysed by Nielsen.

New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union founder Jordan Williams said there is “huge irony” about the amount spent.

“They’re seen to be doing something with the exhibition, but really they’re just spending bucket loads of money.”

Mr Williams said the organisation should be able to consult with the public without such an expensive exhibition.

It is not the first time Regenerate has come under fire for its spending, in April it was revealed the organisation spend $6.8 million on consultants over two years.

It has also come under fire over delays to Cathedral Square plans, which were supposed to be revealed last year but were only released in June.

It is estimated developing the red zone would cost $800 million over 30 years.

That includes $153 million for the 11km green spine, which emerged as the favourite option from the exhibition. The red zone is expected to bring billions of dollars into the economy.

The exhibition findings will inform the development of the regeneration plan for the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor.

The plan will then be approved by Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration Megan Woods before it is finalised.

Cost breakdown

Project management – $56,699.35

Design and production – $38,300

Event management (stakeholder events) – $1539.13

Exhibition and travelling exhibition temp staff – $34,948.04

Venue costs – $22,100

Video production – $46,410

Interactive exhibits – $75,300

Design and fitout of exhibition space – $74,279

Graphic design – panels and displays – $10,786.95

Printing of all exhibition materials – $22,709

Psycho-social support and security – $5207.75

Schools engagement – $12,614.54

Advertising (including design and print of materials) – $82,915.33

Incidentals – $2101