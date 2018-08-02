Year-round sports facility still on hold

A “pressing need” to build a year-­round weather facility to support archery at Rawhiti Domain continues to be put on hold.

The Christchurch Archery Club has been battling for more than three years to have its lease at Rawhiti Domain renewed by the city council.

While the lease is not up for renewal until 2021, the club is planning a $350,000 extension to its current facility and “desperately” needs to secure a lease for the next 20 years.

A letter was presented to the Coastal-­Burwood Community Board last week on the issue. The club’s past president and facilities convener Bill Skews said it has been trying to get the lease secured for the past three years.

Mr Skews said it has been based at the domain for more than 25 years and has been a good tenant.

But city council head of parks Andrew Rutledge said initial information provided by the club was “incomplete” and it required further information to approve the new lease.

As a result, the lease has been placed on hold.

The club’s land is located next to the Athletics Canterbury clubrooms and track. It is planning to extend its current building by 580 sq m to allow for shooting distances of 18-25m.

The club has been fundraising for the project for about 10 years and currently has $135,000 saved to go towards the building.

Mr Skews said the extension will be a training centre for its youth and senior archers.

The club has about 90 members and another 60 who do courses throughout the year.

The extension is expected to be co­-funded by organisations including the Lotteries Commission and the community board, as well as fundraising and fees from the use of the facility.

Mr Skews said the club won’t be doing further fundraising until it knows it has the lease.

The club has hosted major events like the Stoke Mandeville Games, International Fire Fighters Games and ANZ national championships.