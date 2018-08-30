Wanted man arrested in Rolleston

A stun grenade was used on a Rolleston house during an armed offenders squad raid on Monday.

The dramatic operation in Othello Drive saw a number of neighbouring streets cordoned off. Paramedics were on standby.

But the wanted man sought by police was captured without incident about 10.30am on Monday.

Sergeant Phil Bayne said the man had failed to appear in court for breach of community work.

He said the arrest took about two and a half hours and the property involved was occupied by someone known to the man.