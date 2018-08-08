Villa duo make NZSS netball team

Villa Maria has two netballers in the New Zealand secondary schools team, which will take on several international teams in October.

Mid-courter Georgia Stroud, 17, and defender Olivia Burnham, 17, have been selected for the 14-strong squad, confirmed by Netball New Zealand, and will travel to Canberra in October to play the Australian under-17 and England under-17 teams.

The duo are the only South Islanders to make the cut.

Georgia’s mother is Helen Mahon-Stroud, who played rugby for the Black Ferns, as well as provincial level netball. Her father, Alan Stroud, is a former All White goalkeeper.

“I am still pinching myself that I have made the team, it’s an enormous honour, and just goes to show that hard work pays off,” said Georgia, who year 13.

“My parents have taught me to do as much as I can, and I’m also a runner and a surf lifesaver. I think fitness is my point of difference on the netball court.”

Olivia is equally as delighted to be named on the team, and is also a member of the Netball Mainland Baby Beko squad, along with Georgia.

The squad is the highest elite franchise for Mainland secondary school netballers.

“It’s a dream come true to be able to represent New Zealand for netball, a sport I have loved my whole life,” said Olivia in year 12.

“I also train and compete in athletics in the pathway to podium programme, which has given me additional strength that supports my netball game.”

“This is an enormous achievement for the girls, who work hard both on and off the netball court to be at the top of their game,” said Deborah Brosnahan, Villa Maria principal.

“We have the only two players and we couldn’t be more proud.”