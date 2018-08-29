Villa claim first SuperNet title in 11 years

Villa Maria College has won the Canterbury secondary school SuperNet title for the first time since 2007.

Villa led from the start to beat St Andrew’s College 33-23 in the decider at Cowles Stadium on Wednesday night.

Coach Helen Mahon-Stroud said it proved an ideal preparation for the South Island secondary schools championships in Dunedin from September 3 to 6.

“The SuperNet final and South Island’s were the two major focuses for us this year and we knew St Andrew’s would throw everything at us and they did but it was a good feeling to win,” she said.

Mahon-Stroud praised her team’s consistency throughout the game and the composure that came with it to maintain a lead.

“We’ve worked hard all year on playing consistent netball for the whole game,” she said. “If we do that, the results take care of themselves.”

Mid-courter Georgia Stroud, 17, and defender Olivia Burnham, 17, have already been named in the New Zealand secondary schools team this year, while Hannah Glen is in Nelson playing in the super club competition with the Mainland Tactix.

Mahon-Stroud said achieving a top five final at the South Island event, which would qualify them for nationals was achievable if the team played to their potential. “Secondary school netball is always cyclical so you never fully know what the competition is going to be like year-on-year but we know it is eight games in four days and we feel we are prepared for that.”

Mahon-Stroud said Villa had worked hard on ensuring they created depth so this year’s strong team could be replicated in the years to follow.