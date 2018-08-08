Variety night to raise funds for breast cancer

Lincoln’s Bex Barrett has one birthday wish this year – to help people.

So in a bid to do just that, she’s organised a variety night to raise funds for the New Zealand Breast Cancer Foundation.

In 2008, Mrs Barrett’s father, Robert Dollery, died from breast cancer.

“He actually had lung cancer but it was secondary from a strange cancer that originated in the breast that normally pregnant woman have,” she

said.

Mrs Barrett says she chose the breast cancer foundation because of the amazing work they do.

“It’s just touched so much of my life it just seemed like the perfect charity to raise money for and so I decided I would do a fundraiser,” she said.

The event will be held on Mrs Barrett’s birthday, September 1, at the Lincoln Event Centre.

Friends and bandmates have helped her organise the night, which will feature a number of acts including TribalDiva Belly Dance Company, burlesque performer and comic Ashleigh Blair, ballroom and latin dance phenomenon Saphire and Steel, musicians Southfield, jazz singer Georgia Catherine, Fan Dancers and her own band, Hypnumb.

The master of ceremonies for the night will be Nathan Bonner or as he’s better known, MulletMan. Mrs Barrett says he will help bring the whole show together.

“I think he’s incredibly talented in his act, so he does a lot of circus type acts, but he’s also really, really funny and a really lovely guy,” she said.

Mrs Barrett says the event will be “a great night out in Lincoln.”

“If we can sell 200 tickets . . . then we should be giving at least over $4000 to the foundation which would be lovely,” she said.

Doors will open at 6.30pm, with the show starting at 7pm.

•For more information or to buy tickets please visit https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/lincolns-variety-night-fundraiser-tickets-47946308700 or email lincolnvarietynight@mail.com. Tickets are $40 each or $300 for a table.