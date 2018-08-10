US school gun violence theme of winning entry

Darfield High School took out the Christchurch Showquest at Horncastle Arena last week.
It was the third regional event of New Zealand’s new music, dance and drama showcase for schools.
Darfield High School students choose to theme their performance piece on gun violence in schools in the United States. This theme was chosen as they felt inspired by students of the same age who had experienced it firsthand.
The group spent seven weeks practising their performance before the regional contest. For Jemma Dalley, one of the student captains for the Darfield High School entry, the goal was to safely and conscientiously put across the theme, while making their school and themselves proud.
“That we’ve won is so awesome, and just puts the cherry on top really,” said the 16-year-old.
“We went out there and didn’t know whether we were going to place. We just danced for the people who lost their lives and have been effected by gun violence.”
A national online final will name the top entry nationwide in September.