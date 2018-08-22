Trophies galore for speed racer Sam Wallace

It’s safe to say after the season behind the wheel, Avonhead’s Sam Wallace has had, he needs to build himself a trophy cabinet in the off-season.

The 18-year-old St Andrew’s College student won both the Toyo Tires Mazda Pro7 Racing South Island and New Zealand championships.

The South Island championship is held over seven weekends at four different circuits in the South Island. Wallace won trophies and got on the podium in every round.

He also won trophies for fastest lap of the year at three of the four circuits – Ruapuna Speedway, Highlands Motorsport Park in Central Otago, and Levels Raceway in Timaru. Wallace has achieved this in only his second season of racing and he plans to compete again next season in the same category to defend his tittles. He will then trial for a Toyota 86 scholarship next

year.

“My dad (Paul) and I were big fans of it,” he said. “We’d watch formula one and the V8s together, but I hadn’t raced anything until two years ago.”

Wallace’s grandfather David raced Minis in the 1970s and often did quarter-mile races in a Boss 302 Mustang and a Datsun 240Z.

“For me, I have a belief that if you love something, you should give it a go. I have great sponsors behind me as well as my dad and I wouldn’t be anywhere without them.”