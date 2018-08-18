Third car vs cow collision in a month

Police are reminding motorists to keep their speed down at night after a spate of car v cow accidents in Selwyn.

A woman was driving home from the Crusaders Super

Rugby final against the Lions when her vehicle hit a cow in Rolleston.

The collision happened on Lincoln Rolleston Rd, near Branthwaite Drive, at about 11pm on August 4.

The vehicle sustained significant damage to the bonnet and roof. The two woman in the car and cow were uninjured.

It is the third time a vehicle has hit wandering stock in the past month.

Senior Sergeant Pete Stills said while it is hopefully just “a bit of a blip,” it is a good reason for people to keep their speed down at night.

A 27-year-old suffered serious injuries when she collided with a cow in Burnham on July 19.

On July 12, former mayor Bill Woods and his two passengers were lucky to escape serious injury after his Mercedes-Benz, travelling at about 100km/h, collided with a cow.