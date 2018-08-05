West Melton School pupils Cam and Max have been sent a thank you letter and photo from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The year 3 pupils sent Ms Ardern hand-made cards on coloured paper with personal messages and name suggestions, as well as one large card with a class photo on the front, congratulating her on the safe arrival of her baby, Neve.

The pupils were happy to receive the letter as they had never received a personal letter from a prime minister before.

Said Ms Ardern: “I absolutely loved them, and had so much fun looking at all the brilliant drawings and notes you included (even the envelope was beautifully decorated).”