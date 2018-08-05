Thanks from Jacinda, Clarke and Neve

By
Emily O'Connell
-
West Melton School pupils Cam and Max have been sent a thank you letter and photo from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. The year 3 pupils sent Ms Ardern hand-made cards on coloured paper with personal messages and name suggestions, as well as one large card with a class photo on the front, congratulating her on the safe arrival of her baby, Neve. The pupils were happy to receive the letter as they had never received a personal letter from a prime minister before. Said Ms Ardern: “I absolutely loved them, and had so much fun looking at all the brilliant drawings and notes you included (even the envelope was beautifully decorated).” Ms Ardern said during a Facebook live video on Sunday she was “roughly a week out from being officially back on deck, give or take”.

