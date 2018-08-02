Swapping motorcross for skeet shooting

Lincoln High School trap shooter Scott Daly in on track to represent the South Island after dominating the North Island championships in Hamilton.

The 16-year-old from Springston won the High Gun Award for best overall shooter after claiming the secondary school skeet and down the line titles.

The Lincoln High team also retained the team skeet title with Scott, Logan Howe, Michael Caines and Ethan Kempthorne victorious.

Scott said his win in the skeet was a big surprise. “It was a shock to me because I basically only do the skeet to fill in time waiting for down the line.”

Scott is currently ranked high enough to make the South Island team to face the North Island at the national championships later this year.

The avid hunter and former motocross rider took up the sport three years ago after seeing it mentioned in the Lincoln High School notices.

“I realised I really enjoyed it and now it takes up the majority of my spare time,” he said.

“I don’t think about achievements or trophies, I just want to shoot well and do my best.”

Scott said the sport was mostly mental but weather factors like the wind can play a part as well.

“You have to keep your eye on the targets and factor in what the conditions might do but that’s half the fun.”