Student paintings inspired by Margaret Stoddart

An exhibition of works by senior pupils from Diamond Harbour School was influenced by the life and art of impressionist painter Margaret Stoddart.

The pupils visited Stoddart Cottage, birthplace of the well-known New Zealand impressionist painter.

They learned about her life and times, the Stoddart family and about

impressionism.

Their mission was to create an artwork that responded to what they saw on their visit or to use their imagination to create art which was influenced in some way by Ms Stoddart’s work.

She spent her early childhood in Diamond Harbour among landscapes which later inspired some of her best known paintings.

The resulting works from these young artists will be on show at Stoddart Cottage Gallery throughout August.

The gallery is open 10am

to 4pm every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and public

holidays.

Works will be for sale and handmade products by members of a local art and craft co-operative are also for sale at the gallery.

Margaret Stoddart’s paintings are held in public and private collections throughout New Zealand and abroad.

Over 40 are held at the Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetu and there are also Stoddart works in the collection of the Canterbury Museum.