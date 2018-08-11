State of the roads not getting any better

Potholes, litter and sweeping.

The requests to the city council for these things to be dealt with have risen more than 20 per cent in the last year.

City council chief executive Karleen Edwards revealed in her executive’s report that people requesting services relating to the state of the roads has jumped from 2409 to 2928.

“The number of requests for service related to transport increased by 22 per cent in the last year. The three job types were related to potholes, roadside litter and sweeping,” Dr Edwards said.

City councillor Yani Johanson said it was a “major issue” for the council.

“It basically ties in to that whole push towards better maintenance,” he said.

Cr Johanson said the residents’ survey clearly showed people in the city were fed up with the poor state of roads. Only 27 per cent of respondents said they were “satisfied” with the condition of roads and footpaths.

He questioned Dr Edwards on what the council was doing in response to that and if it expected the number to stabilise.

“We’ve been doing some work around our maintenance contracts, making sure they’re responsive and proactive,” Dr Edwards said.

However, she also said residents were becoming more aware about how they can report potholes, litter and the like, so naturally the requests would increase.

“I think some of this is about increased awareness and increased ability for people to put in customer service requests so we’re likely to continue to see more of those for a period of time before they level off.”