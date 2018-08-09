STAC claim Connetic Challenge Shield

The St Andrew’s College first XI boys hockey team used a transplanted Timaruvian to take the Connetic Challenge Shield from Timaru Boys’ High School, on Wednesday.

Former Timaru primary and intermediate hockey star, Harrison Darling scored the lone goal of the game with two minutes to play.

The win also helped St Andrew’s earn a semi-final spot in the Canterbury secondary school competition.

The shield was introduced at the start of the season and initially given to Christ’s College as champions before TBHS won it off them.

St Andrew’s coach Ben Owers said it was a thrilling game against a quality team.

“It looks like both teams will make the semi-finals and (TBHS) had a goal disallowed so it was a very good game,” he said.

Owers said having a maximum of three more games in the competition would be beneficial.

We even pulled off our goalie in search for the goal which is always good to try for when we might need it at Rankin.”

The Rankin Cup is the top tier national secondary school tournament and is the pinnacle of the secondary school season.

“It’s a tough tournament, not just with the quality of teams but the need to play seven games in six days.”

St Andrew’s will play St Bede’s on Friday in the final match of the season where the shield is on the line.

The Rankin Shield tournament will be held at Blake Park in Mt Maunganui from September 3 to September 8 with Owers believing his team had the chance to go deep into the play-offs if their fitness was maintained.