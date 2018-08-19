St Thomas’ eager to keep national rugby league ranking

St Thomas’ rugby league coach Andrew Auimatagi is eager to make sure his team doesn’t let their national ranking slip at the secondary school tournament next month.

The Canterbury Bulls and Linwood Keas coach is back with the team once again for the Auckland tournament from September 2 to 7 and he believes the team can make the semi-finals for the second year in a row.

“Last year we probably had a once in every 20 years team,” he said. “But there’s a lot of natural talent out there and I hope we can crack the top four again.

St Thomas’ is ranked fourth seed for the tournament.

“We’re lucky that most of the squad are involved in the first XV rugby programme at St Thomas’ and then many of them play rugby league for the Hornby Panthers after that.

“I’m hoping that familiarity will be a strength for us.”

The forward pack will be bolstered by brothers Caius and Felix Faatili.

“Caius is a Year 12 but has plenty of experience and was a national age-group rep at the 16s level last year and has been linked with NRL clubs,” Auimatagi said.

“His younger brother, Felix is only Year 10 but may be a bit bigger than his older brother eventually and he’s showing plenty of promise.

The squad also has eight South Island representatives.

Haeata Community Campus will also be sending a team to the tournament.