Southern Scorpions name age-group trial squad

Southern Scorpions rugby league 17s coach Archie Jacobs believes he has the squad which can contend for a national title in October.

The Canterbury 15s and 17s trial squads have been announced with players from Halswell, Hornby, Riccarton, Celebration, Aranui, Papanui and Linwood joining players from the West Coast, Nelson and Aoraki regions.

Both teams were picked from the Southern Zone tournament held on the West Coast earlier this month.

Jacobs said his 17s side was primed to go deep into the competition after a rebuilding year in 2017 where they finished fourth.

“We took away nine 16-year-olds last year so I’m hoping that experience will show through and help the new guys this year,” he said.

“We certainly will have plenty of speed – our attack won’t be an issue at all,” Jacobs said.

“Top four will be an absolute minimum and then after that we’ll take it a game at a time.”

Both 15s and 17s will have a final trial on August 12 at Wainoni Park with Jacobs aiming to have a game against the Canterbury 19s as well.

The 17s squad will be trimmed to 21 players.

“This is my sixth time going to nationals and I think this is the best bunch of players we’ve had,” he said.

The 15s finished sixth last year, ending their tournament with a 18-10 defeat to the Central Vipers.

Coach Walter Wilson said the aim was to crack the top four this year but he was keen to get his team more games together between now and October.

“Geographically we are very spread out so getting regular time together is a challenge,” he said.

“Ideally we’d like to play some school rugby teams under rugby league rules to help us prepare and if there was a school out there who was keen, that’d be great,” Wilson said.

The competition will run from October 1 to 5.

Canterbury under-17 South Island Scorpions triallists: Braden Maxwell-Smith (Halswell), Caius Faatili (Hornby), Eli Cox (Halswell), Elijah Tuhura (Linwood), Jayden Horgan (Linwood), Jeremy August (Hornby), Jordan Alderidge (Halswell), Jordan Coleman (Hornby), Juliano Savelio (Linwood), Kyle Amer (Linwood), Leo Petelo (Celebration), Manaia Edwards-Aumua (Papanui), Mapu Uasi (Linwood), Mesiah Asi (Halswell), Montel Peppard-Peopaati (Halswell), Peneli Peneli (Papanui), Quentin Brown (Linwood), Sala Vaifale-Noa (Hornby), Siakisone Taleni (Celebration), Sincere Harraway (Hornby), Tamati Christie (Linwood), Tuhaka Pooley (Linwood), Vione Siaki (Riccarton), Zac Amituanai (Halswell), Jessie Wihongi (Papanui), Te Ropiha Waitokia (Papanui), George Faavai (Linwood), Jack Skipper (Linwood).

Canterbury under-15 South Island Scorpions triallists: Tipene Corry (Linwood), Ene Loua (Linwood), Ethan Faitaua (Linwood), Uriah Tuli (Linwood), Tane Ward (Linwood), Unalato Uasi (Linwood), Nikau Waikato (Linwood), Makaia Tafua (Linwood), Alesana Mailei (Linwood), Matthew Logopati (Linwood),, Tevita Faitotonu (Halswell), Tanner Stowers-Smith (Halswell), Reupena Alaric Fialele (Halswell), Joseph Baxter (Halswell), Josiah-Ekkehard Neli (Hornby), Fletcher Downing (Hornby), Jeadon Wellington (Hornby), Finley-J Esera (Hornby), Herbert Junior Tuliakiono, (Hornby), Tavita Tatu (Hornby), Zachary McNevin (Hornby), Jayton Lawrie (Hornby), Mekhye Wiparata (Hornby), Felix Faatili (Hornby), Arlan Perez (Riccarton).