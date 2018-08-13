Sincock becomes most capped interclub golfer

Jason Sincock became the most capped Woodward Cup player in history recently and celebrated the occasion by beating James Robb.

Sincock’s 3/2 victory helped Christchurch to a win over Templeton in the top-of-the-table clash. The match was his 234th, surpassing his friend and former teammate Murray Brown’s record for the most Woodward Cup appearances.

The 50-year-old made his Woodward Cup debut in 1985 and has since amassed a record of 123 wins and 24 halves.

Sincock has won four Woodward Cups. First was with Waitikiri in 1987. He also won three times with North Canterbury in 1992, 2005 and 2007.

His most memorable day came during his early days in the competition when he knocked over a Canterbury and a New Zealand representative.

“I played Brent Paterson and Mark Street in the same day and beat them both. They were the stars for Canterbury at the time.”

Sincock’s Woodward Cup career began with Avondale where he went undefeated for two years.

He then joined Waitikiri in 1987 where we played one year with Canterbury’s top juniors who had joined the club due to Peter Davis coaching there at the time.

His longest spell was with North Canterbury from 1988 until 2007 when they were disbanded from the competition. He then played for Kaiapoi before joining Christchurch in 2017.

Before entering his mid-30s it was common for Sincock to mix rugby or cricket on a Saturday with interclub golf on Sunday.

“I missed quite a few games because I got injured at rugby on Saturday. That was in the days of no cell phones so it was hard to communicate with people. One time I was in hospital and no one could get hold of me,” said Sincock.

“We had North Canterbury interclub at Kaikoura. I had played rugby in Amberley and I was going to get picked up for golf at the Amberley pub, but I wasn’t there. I’d been taken to hospital because I ruptured my anterior cruciate ligament.”

Sincock lives and breathes golf, frequently working as a greenkeeper since the 1980s.

He completed an apprenticeship at Avondale before working at Bottle Lake in the 1990s. After six years in Ireland and time away from the golf course Sincock returned to greenkeeping at Coringa before joining Christchurch.

He doesn’t plan on stepping down from the premier interclub competition anytime soon and is in with a good shout of winning a fifth title. After five rounds of the competition Christchurch are in first on 10 points, ahead of Pegasus and Templeton both on eight.