Selwyn premier netball to have new champion

Selwyn will have a new premier grade netball champion for the first time in five years.

Broadfield A dumped defending champions Lincoln A out of the competition with a 65-46 win in their semi-final at the Lincoln Event Centre on Saturday.

Broadfield A will meet Greenpark A in the final on Saturday after they eased past clubmates Greenpark B 74-45.

Broadfield A beat Lincoln A by two goals in their round-robin clash a fortnight ago and were too good again in the sudden-death atmosphere.

Broadfield A coach Yvonne Crichton-Hill said she was impressed by the team’s self-belief and their ruthless attitude against a Lincoln A team that dominated most of the competition.

“I was really impressed with everyone,” she said. “I was nervous before the game, probably more nervous than the players.

“We led for the entire game and I was just so pleased with how we looked after the ball for all four quarters,” she said.

“Often when we get turnovers we’d get excited and give it straight back, but on Saturday we really looked after the ball.”

Crichton-Hill said Maia Hill’s 93 per cent shooting helped her team build on their lead during each quarter,

“We ended up winning a lot of turnovers through the mid-court, which meant (Lincoln A’s) talented shooters weren’t able to make it hard for us as much as they would have liked,” Crichton-Hill said.

Lincoln A netball coach Vanessa Robinson described their season as a rebuilding year, with injuries and absence taking their toll.

“We did the best we could given the circumstances all year,” she said. “We’ve gone through a rebuilding year and I would expect that will continue next year.”

Greenpark A had little trouble brushing aside their clubmates, in spite of having closer contests with them throughout the season. Greenpark B qualified in second-place but Greenpark A led the semi-final from start to finish.

Broadfield A beat Greenpark A 56-48 the last time they met this season.

Greenpark A coach Karen Ponsonby said the team were underdogs going into the

final. “To be honest, Broadfield should win. We haven’t had a training in four years,” she said.

“We do have a lot of experienced heads and we’ve scored a lot of goals this year, so I’m sure we’ll give them a good challenge.”

•Saturday’s final at the Lincoln Event Centre will start at 1.45pm.