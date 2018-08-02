Seaside playground on track for spring reopening

By
Star.kiwi reporter
-
The playground should be ready by spring. PHOTO: FILE

The renewal of Scarborough Park playground is progressing and on track to be reopened in early spring.

The park has been closed since May while a four-month upgrade takes place. Most of the equipment has been installed, with the 5.8m tower expected to be put in place this week.

The new playground apparatus includes a mouse wheel, eagles’ lair climbing net, swing set, carousel, dancing snake rope swing, four spring toys, a new rocking horse, the refurbished old rocking horse and a nature play area.

The rubber safety surfacing, asphalt paths and landscaping, including irrigation and turf, will happen over the next few weeks as weather conditions allow.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Comment