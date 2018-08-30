School needs help to keep pool open

For about 40 years, the Waimairi School pool has been a “social hub” for the community.

But with maintenance costs of $10,000 a year, the school needs a helping hand to keep the pool running.

Principal Mike Anderson said the PTA was making efforts to raise money for the pool.

“Every year we do fundraise, but this year because the costs have been increasing, we are setting up a separate pool effort. Usually, the PTA support it from their general fundraising,” he said.

“It’s really important, and we’re very fortunate to have a school pool. We are totally committed to keeping it going.”

The PTA hosted a gathering on Friday to encourage local businesses to become sponsors in exchange for putting up signage around the pool.

He said by having the pool on site, the school was able to give children essential water safety skills.

“We want all of our kids to have basic aquatic skills by the time they leave our school.”

“Our PTA also fund a professional swimming tutor to work with the children who need extra assistance who aren’t picking it up from the classes that teachers run . . . and that’s free of charge to our families. Learning aquatic skills is part of our curriculum and our curriculum should be free, not something parents have to stump up extra for.”

And the pool was not only an asset for the school but also for the wider community.

“The pool is used by about 100 families every year out of hours, so it’s a real social hub. It’s a real meeting point for the community,” Mr Anderson said.

The pool was also at the centre of community barbecues, school leavers’ parties and sports events.

•To support fundraising efforts for the Waimairi School pool, email pool@waimairi.school.nz or call 021 190 4111.