Rugby: Christ’s College helps another school make semis

Christ’s College have played their part in setting up an opportunity for Rangiora High School to qualify for the semi-finals of the UC Championship for the first time in history.

Yesterday, Christ’s defeated Nelson College 37-7 at Upper. The result means Rangiora are now one point clear of Nelson in fourth spot with one round remaining. A bonus point win over Aoraki Combined in Timaru on Saturday will now confirm a top four spot.

A week ago, the idea would have seemed beyond a long shot to even the hardiest Rangiora fans. At the weekend, they created history by defeating Christchurch Boys’ High School 35-33. It was the first time the school’s first XV had defeated CBHS. The victory meant Rangiora also secured the Trust Bank Trophy – a prestigious cup contested between South Island secondary school first XV rugby teams.

“We believed we were capable,” said Rangiora coach Glen Dunseath.

“We would love to play top four rugby and want to prove you don’t need a big rugby programme to compete there.”

A number of Rangiora players made the trip to Upper to see Christ’s win which has put their fate in their own hands.

The results also mean Christ’s now have a chance to qualify for the UC Championship play-offs in first spot. They enter the final round tied with CBHS on 54 points.

Final round fixtures

Aoraki Combined v Rangiora, Marlborough BC v St Thomas, Mid-Canterbury Combined v Nelson College, SBHS v Waimea Combined, TBHS v Christ’s, CBHS v Lincoln Combined, STAC v St Bede’s.