Rolleston model makes top-10 at Miss Univers NZ

Rolleston resident Abigail Curd was named a top-10 finalist in Saturday’s Miss Universe New Zealand contest.

The 19-­year-­old was one of 20 contestants to be selected for the finals held at Auckland’s Sky City.

In a post online, Miss Curd said she was proud

to have been one of the top-10 finalists in the country.

“For a girl who has never entered anything like this before or any real competition for that matter I couldn’t be happier with last nights results,” she said.

Estelle Curd, of Wellington was crowned the top prize and will go on to represent New Zealand in the international Miss Universe competition in America.

Miss Curd has been modelling for about six years and says her reasons for entering the competition were to “explore a little bit” and see what good she could do with what she’s learnt.

The former Lincoln High School student works part-time as a bartender and is hoping to one day pursue a career as a flight attendant or a masseuse.

As part of the competition, she raised funds for Variety – the Children’s Charity which helps give disadvantaged Kiwi children the childhood they deserve.