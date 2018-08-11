Robots to help return your books

Seventy-four people will be working at the new central city library when it opens in October – and two robots.

Tūranga establishment manager Erica Rankin said the robots, called Robotic Caddy, are part of the library’s new automated materials handling system.

“They look like mini forklifts; it’s really cool technology,” she said.

Ms Rankin said the caddies pick up bins of returned books and take them from the reception area of Tūranga over to the other side of the building to be sorted.

“Essentially jobs aren’t being replaced, but staff will be freed up to spend more time with our customers.”

The robotic caddies will be the first of their kind in the country when they’re unpacked and installed. She said they don’t have names yet.

The five-storey building is set to become the most modern public library in the Southern Hemisphere and the largest in the South Island when it opens on October 12.