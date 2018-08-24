Rendel eagie to end Aussie curse

Indoor cricketer Amy Rendel wants to break the drought against Australia.

Rendel, who plays for Hornby, has never beaten the team from across the Tasman in four campaigns with the New Zealand side.

At 32, the former Canterbury Magicians fast bowler is the most experienced player named in the transtasman series which takes place next year.

She has just finished another title-winning indoor cricket season with Canterbury.

“We’ve never beaten the Aussies and that’s a motivator,” she said.

A keen outdoor cricketer from the age of five, she started playing indoor cricket as a 20-year-old to fill in for a friend’s team.

“Initially I thought ‘there’s no way I’m playing that’ but I ended up filling in for a game and then a few weeks later I played club nationals and really grew to love the game.”

She has been part of eight national championship wins with Canterbury.

Rendel said the key to her success in indoor cricket is her ability to bat, bowl and field.

“You have to be able to do all three to a decent standard, otherwise you’ll get found out,” she said.

“I’ve turned into an opening batsman, so just like a normal game, it’s my job to get us off to a good start and build a foundation, find the twos and lay a platform for the other players to lift the run rate in the other partnerships,” she said.

“You have to play the ball really late and work angles,” she said.

“In the field, you have to be athletic

and able to be nimble enough to get the ball as quickly as possible and keep it off the net.”

Rendel said as long as her body does not let her down, she is keen to continue playing for as long as possible.

The Australian series will be played in New Zealand next year and remains her driving force.