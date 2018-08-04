Redcliffs School petition delivered to parliament

A petition asking that Redcliffs School return to its former Main Rd site has been delivered to Parliament.

Christchurch Central Labour MP Duncan Webb presented the 200-signature petition on behalf of Friends of Redcliffs Park last week.

The petition has been referred to the Education and Workforce Select Committee to consider when it meets in August.

It calls for urgent legislation enabling the school to reopen on the former Main Rd site and to spare it from being demolished.

Friends of Redcliffs Park spokesman Chris Doudney said he was hopeful the select committee would consider the petition “before they demolish the school.”

Demolition work is expected to commence in late August.

Mr Doudney said the committee was able to bring findings to Parliament to be debated and potentially acted upon.

Port Hills Labour MP Ruth Dyson was not asked to take the petition because she had indicated since 2016 that the school’s shift to Redcliffs Park was a “done deal”, said Mr Doudney. He also said Port Hills National list MP Nuk Korako was not asked because he had been a “strong proponent of the new school,” and Port Hills Green list MP Eugenie Sage wasn’t well known to Friends of Redcliffs Park.

Meanwhile, clearance activity at Redcliffs Park has halted as archaeological work takes place.

Ministry of Education head of education infrastructure service Kim Shannon said clearance had stopped in the middle of last week as a specialist team is on site undertaking archaeological investigations.

The area is of particular archaeological interest, as it was the site of some of the earliest known occupation of the South Island by Māori. Areas of interest are being excavated by hand, Ms Shannon said. “This will ensure any historic material is recovered, catalogued and recorded and that the construction of the new school is not delayed.”

Information regarding the inhabitation of the area and any artefacts recovered will be published by Heritage New Zealand once it is complete.

Ms Shannon said the research had been planned from the outset of the project.

Bay Harbour News asked local politicians what they thought about the move to Redcliffs Park and if they supported the petition

•Labour MP for Port Hills Ruth Dyson said the decision to build the new school on the Redcliffs Park site “has been made.” She said the board and school community supported that decision because it would get the school back to Redcliffs “up to two years earlier” than if the matter was reconsidered. “It is the legitimate right of anyone to petition Parliament and the petition has now been referred to a select committee for its consideration. I look forward to the consideration and recommendations of the select committee,” Ms Dyson said.

•National list MP for Port Hills Nuk Korako supported the relocation of the school away from the Main Rd site because “we couldn’t guarantee safety.” A report commissioned by the Ministry of Education indicated it would never be possible to provide an absolute guarantee of safety against the risk of rockfall. However, Mr Korako said he had supported Barnett Park rather than Redcliffs Park as an alternative site, as it was less at risk from flooding or tsunami. He said he did not support the petition.

•Green list MP for Port Hills Eugenie Sage did not respond to a request for comment.