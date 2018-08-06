Progress at new Knights Stream School

New buildings are up at Halswell’s newest school as preparations continue for its opening next year.

Knights Stream School principal Mike Molloy said interior works have started at the school.

The school build will cost $11 million with about 200 new pupils from years 0-8 expected to start in Term One next year.

“The Maunga Block, which has the hall, admin areas and one classroom block, is at the stage where the roof is going on and the internal walls are going in,” Mr Molloy said.

Electrical work will start over the next two weeks, he said.

Steel framing has also been done on two other blocks, with the roof being installed on the Kukuwai Block, which will house the junior pupils.

Outside wall panels are being installed on the Awa Block, which will be house a library and classrooms.

Mr Molloy said applications for teaching positions have been high and says it has received applications from outside New Zealand.

Mr Molloy said he’s received applications from Australia, Fiji, Singapore and the United Kingdom for roles.

“We’ve got more than 50 applicants for the nine teaching positions that have been on offer,” he said.

The teaching positions closed on Friday.

Many applicants are from junior teachers starting their career, Mr Molloy said.

“We definitely want a good mix of fresh teachers, we want those who have been in the game for a while as well so we want that nice balance of staff,” he said.

Knights Stream School will open for the first term of next year. Construction work began in April following a sod turning ceremony.

The school will initially open to cater 450 pupils, and master planned for capacity of 700 pupils in the future.