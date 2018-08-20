Potholed street to be fixed by Christmas

Long-suffering residents of a potholed Lincoln street have finally got the news they have been waiting for.

An unsealed part of West Belt, north of the Gerald St intersection, should be fixed by Christmas, says the district council.

One of the street’s residents Junior Young said the announcement was “marvellous”.

He has been filling in the potholes on West Belt for years and says if the road was in Rolleston, it would have been fixed by now.

“I’ve been here 10 years and I’ve probably filled them in three times since I’ve been here,” he said.

The road is littered with holes, which fill up with water when it rains, making it tricky when getting in and out of driveways.

District council asset engineer transportation manager Mark Chamberlain said funding has been approved as part of the long-term and annual plan process to seal the existing unsealed shoulder.

He said the $50,000 project will see the road repaired between the existing seal edge and the kerb and channel, and parking spaces will be painted.

District councillor Grant Miller said he shared the residents’ frustration but they have “got there in the end.”

“I apologise to residents and people of Lincoln for the time it has taken but certainly believe it’s well overdue,” he said.

Cr Miller said fixing the road has taken a long time because of “prioritisation of council expenditure.”

“No one will deny it’s not been done as fast as we’d like. I would have liked it done faster but things have to be prioritised and that’s just the nature of governments,” he said.

