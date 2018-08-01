Pot holes not plugged quick enough

A community board member says ratepayers in Halswell are being let down by slow city council services.

Halswell Ward community board member Ross McFarlane raised the issue at the last Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board meeting after the city council failed to repair a number of potholes he reported.

He said rural Halswell was more prone to potholes than other parts of the city.

“We’ve got so much traffic coming via non-mainstream roads because of roadworks on the Southern Motorway,” Mr McFarlane said.

Mr McFarlane said he reported nine potholes but only one was repaired.

Most of the potholes he reported were on Marshs Rd, Halswell.

“These are only like 5m across, with no centre lines, they are really rural roads which are copping an absolute pounding.

“I would hate to think that people could swerve to avoid a pothole,” Mr McFarlane said.

Potholes are a road hazard the city council should address as soon as they appear, he said.

When asked about Mr McFarlane’s concerns, the city council city streets maintenance manager Mark Pinner said fixing potholes was weather dependent. “Work to repair such areas can be limited and delayed until we can ensure we can work and complete what we start in dry conditions.”

Roading contractors needed to make sure the road surfacing remained waterproof, Mr Pinner said.

Contractors had also been asked to speed up works, he said.

“Council’s contractors have increased their resources to reflect the expectation council has set for the speed of response, methodology and quality of carrying out pothole repairs,” he said. Areas such as the rural south-west where potholes are more common will be targeted for more frequent repairs over the next year, Mr Pinner said.