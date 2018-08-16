Plate semi-final looms after form slump

Lincoln Combined will have to re-group for a plate semi-final at Shirley Boys’ High School on Saturday after their third consecutive defeat in the UC Championship.

Lincoln Combined were no match for Christchurch Boys’ High School in their final round encounter, losing 45-7.

It was their third heavy defeat in a row following the school holidays with the string of results forcing them to settle for seventh,

Coach Mike Wilson said the team would have taken seventh at the start of the season, but admitted, with a top four berth on the cards, he was disappointed with the performances since the school holidays.

“We weren’t a match for Christchurch Boys’ physically,” he said. “They really dished us to it and we struggled to counter it.

Down 26-0 at halftime, Lincoln Combined did score first in the second half through captain Wil Gualter but it was the only bright spot of a game where they were beaten in every facet of the game.

“We’ve struggled to match it with the traditional rugby schools since the break but there’s still plenty in the tank for the final two weeks,” he said.

“We always aim to win more than half our games so to have an eight win, five loss record is something we are proud to have achieved.”

Nelson College will host Marlborough Boys’; College in the other plate semi-final for the team which finished fifth through eighth.

Lincoln Combined should have some confidence when playing Shirley Boys’ since they did beat them 20-18 in their round-robin encounter.

Points table: CBHS 59, Christ’s College 55, St Bede’s 45, Rangiora High School 43, Nelson College 42, Shirley Boys’ High School 40, Lincoln Combined 37, Marlborough Boys’ 36, St Andrew’s 34, St Thomas 31, TBHS 29, Waimea Combined 11, Aoraki Combined 6, Mid Canterbury Combined 2.