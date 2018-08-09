Photos: Darfield survive and advance to Coleman Shield final

Darfield survived a late scare to advance to their second straight Ellesmere rugby Coleman Shield final after a 23-22 win over Prebbleton on Saturday.

Darfield will meet Waihora, after the competition favourites easily accounted for Springston 32-19 in Tai Tapu, scoring five tries in the process.

After doing the business at Prebbleton Oval, Darfield will host the final which should give them the advantage of a vocal home crowd.

A missed Prebbleton penalty closing in on full-time was all the good fortune Darfield needed to hold on.

Prebbleton were unable to make the most of a 22-9 advantage.

After a gritty comeback and two Scott Mitchell drop goals saw Darfield earn and then cling to their one-point lead for much of the second half.

Prebbleton had many attacking raids near the Darfield try line but each time they came up short.

Waihora’s charge to win both the Combined Country and Ellesmere senior rugby titles never looked in danger against Springston in the other semi-final.

Springston, who were new to top flight rugby this season and performed admirably, couldn’t recover from an early 12-0 deficit.

Tries to hard-working forward Joe Robins and Michael Burnett had Waihora up 12-0.

Springston did get on the board through flanker Sam Lawn but still faced a 17-5 half-time deficit.

Waihora struck first with a converted try through Matt Saunders which Harrison Kirk converted.

Waihora’s fifth try to Will Hurst was the icing on the cake.

Waihora took the Murray Cooper Shield off Darfield a fortnight ago the last time they met, while Darfield will be looking to cap a stellar season by causing an upset.