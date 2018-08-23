Phil Collins to rock Christchurch Stadium

Can you feel it coming in the air tonight?

Soft rock superstar Phil Collins has announced fans will be treated to a Christchurch show on February 4.

The former Genesis singer and drummer has been performing on stages across the United States and Europe as part of his Not Dead Yet: Live! Tour.

Vbase board chairman and city councillor Tim Scandrett said ChristchurchNZ and Vbase have been working hard behind the scenes to secure the concert for Christchurch.

“This is another example of the amazing collaboration going on in our city and we’re very excited to give Christchurch an opportunity to play host to Phil Collins,” Cr Scandrett said.

“And watch this space – Christchurch is set to become the concert capital of the South Island as our entertainment venues come online and fill up with many more world-class national and international headline acts.”

One of the most successful artists of the 1980s, the English soft-rocker has attracted sell-out crowds across the UK and Europe since launching his tour last June.

He will be playing at Christchurch Stadium (formerly AMI Stadium) for one night only before heading to Napier to play at the Mission Estate Winery.

Collins’ backing band will feature long-time touring members including guitarist Daryl Stuermer, keyboardist Brad Cole, bassist Leland Sklar and percussionist Luis Conte, along with a horn selection and backup vocalists.

Collins’ 16-year old son, Nicolas, will round up the band on drums.

*Tickets on sale from 10am Wednesday September 5